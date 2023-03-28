Rohit Sharma Delivered Milk Packets In Order to Buy Cricket Kits- India Captain Closest Friend Pragyan Ojha Narrates Incident

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Delivered Milk Packets In Order to Buy Cricket Kits- India Captain’s Closest Friend Pragyan Ojha Narrates Incident

In an episode of ‘My Time With Rohit’, on Jio Cinema, Ojha recalled incidents of his playing days with Rohit Sharma and how the current India captain struggled once to make ends meet.

Rohit Sharma Delivered Milk Packets In Order to Buy Cricket Kits- India Captain’s Closest Friend Pragyan Ojha Narrates Incident. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India international Pragyan Ojha is one of Rohit Sharma’s closest friends and apart from playing together at age level, they’ve also represented India at the highest level as well. In an episode of ‘My Time With Rohit’, on Jio Cinema, Ojha recalled incidents of his playing days with Rohit Sharma and how the current India captain struggled once to make ends meet.

During their U-15 days, Ojha revealed that Rohit acted like a typical Bombay guy and always showcased his aggressive nature against him.

“When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow,” Ojha remembered.

The 36-year old added that he came from a middle-class family and had to deliver milk packets in order to buy cricket kits.

“He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached,” added Ojha.

Rohit Sharma is one of the funniest guys one can ever come across. Ojha said that whenever he used to feel pressure during the U-19 India days, the Mumbai Indians captain will mimic something to ease the tension.

“Till the time Rohit got a chance to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy we had just known each other. But our friendship grew when we came to a common point. He was a good mimic and I really like people who can play pranks, and Rohit is among them. We used to feel the pressure of representing India at the U-19 level. So, whenever he saw that I was feeling the heat, he would mimic something that would release the tension and there was laughter all around.”

He also shared that during their time with now defunct Deccan Chargers, Ojha understood that Rohit is a good leader in the T20 game and always tried to stay a step ahead.

“In 2008, when T20 cricket was alien to a lot of people, we were playing for Deccan Chargers in IPL. At that time, Rohit made me understand how we can plan for T20s, and that even in T20 cricket you can become an aggressive bowler and pick wickets in the middle overs. From then on, I understood how he was thinking as a leader and how he tried to stay a step ahead of the rest.” he further added.











