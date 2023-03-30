Rohit Sharma Did Not Attend IPL 2023 Captains Meet Picture as he Was Unwell

Home

Rohit Sharma Did Not Attend IPL 2023 Captain’s Meet Picture as he Was Unwell – Report

IPL 2023: Despite not being present at the photo session with the IPL captains, Rohit is likely to feature in MI’s opener against Bangalore on April 2.

Ahmedabad: While all the captains came together at Ahmedabad for the official captain’s meet ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, the biggest surprise was Rohit Sharma missing from the picture. While on social space speculations were rife over what happened, a report on TOI suggests that the Mumbai Indians captain was unwell and that was the reason behind his absence. It is not known what has made him unwell. Despite not being present at the photo session with the IPL captains, Rohit is likely to feature in MI’s opener against Bangalore on April 2.

Rohit is a key player and his presence would add massive value to the side. With the WTC final coming up after the IPL, Rohit may be rested in a few games.

During Mumbai’s pre-tournament press conference, head coach Mark Boucher had hinted that the franchise would allow Rohit to rest one or two games considering his workload management.

“With regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully, he gets into some good sort of form and I hope he doesn’t want to rest. But yes, we all adapt to different situations. If I can get the best out of him as a captain and player, that will be great.

“If it means he wants to rest one or two games, then I will do that. Absolutely, no problem,” Boucher had said on Wednesday. Meanwhile according to an Indian Express report on March 29, the Indian skipper was planning to rest in a few games in IPL 2023. In case that happens, Suryakumar Yadav will likely don the captain’s hat.











