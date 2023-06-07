Rohit Sharma Donated Rs 15 Cr Towards Victims of Odisha Train Accident? CHECK DEETS

Home

Rohit Sharma Donated Rs 15 Cr Towards Families of Those Who Died in Odisha Train Accident? CHECK DEETS

Odisha Train Accident: Well, the truth is that there is nothing official about it so it cannot be confirmed.

London: Following the train accident incident that happened in Odisha which claimed the lives of roughly around 300 passengers, there have been multiple reports of India cricket captain Rohit Sharma having donated Rs 15 Cr to the families of people who lost their lives in the tragedy. But how much of it is true? Did Rohit, who is getting ready to lead the side in the WTC final actually donate the sum of money that is being claimed? Well, the truth is that there is nothing official about it so it cannot be confirmed.

Here is a random post on Twitter that claims Rohit has donated Rs 15 Cr.

There is a news that there has been an Odisha train accident, Rohit Sharma donated 15 crores to the families of those who died in the accident. pic.twitter.com/amFQmOoRhL — SAI (@TheNameIsSaiii) June 6, 2023

On the eve of the WTC final, Rohit spoke to the media and conformed that the XI will be decided on the day of the match.

Rohit Sharma on possibility of playing two spinners: “Pitch and condition keep changing. Message for all the boys is that they should be ready. We will see tomorrow and will decide who will play.”

Rohit, who played the the inaugural WTC final two years back, has been struggling with form lately in the IPL and is expected to make his bat do the talking in the WTC final which starts in just a couple of days. India have been plagued with injures before the WTC final 2023.

