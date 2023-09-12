September 12, 2023

Rohit Sharma Follows Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar In Unique List

Rohit Sharma completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest ever after Virat Kohli who did so in 205 innings



Rohit Sharma hits a six against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup 2023 match on Tuesday. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Colombo: India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the sixth batter from his country and 15th overall to complete 10,000 ODI runs. Rohit achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. The India skipper hit a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha to complete the milestone in the seventh over of the innings.

A day earlier, Virat Kohli became the quickest-ever batter to cross 13,000-run landmark in a record 267 ODI innings. In fact, Rohit completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest ever after Kohli did so in 205 innings.

The other Indians in the 10,000-run club are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Virat Kohli (13,026), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773).

As the only player in history to have hit three double centuries in 50-overs cricket, Rohit also holds the record for most runs in an innings — or the highest individual score — 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in November 2014.

Rohit recorded his first ODI double ton against Australia in November 2013 when he scored 209. Four years later, he smashed another double ton against Sri Lanka — 208 not out at Mohali in December 2017.

With 30 centuries so far, Rohit is at joint third with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for hitting most ODI hundreds. He is also third in the list of batters with most six










