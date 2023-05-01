Home

Rohit Sharma FORGETS it is His 36th Birthday After MI Beat RR in IPL 2023 Thriller; Watch HILARIOUS VIRAL VIDEO

Rohit Sharma, who turned 36, forgot it was his 36th when Harsha Bhogle welcomed him for a chat after Mumbai beat Rajasthan by six wickets.

“35th not 36th” – Rohit Sharma jokes with IPL commentator Harsha Bhogle on his 36th birthday after MI beat RR in thriller (Image: IPL)

Mumbai: It is no secret that India captain Rohit Sharma has a habit of forgetting things. Long back, Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers had revealed it in various TV shows and interviews. On Sunday, the fans got a glimpse of it when Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who turned 36, forgot it was his 36th when Harsha Bhogle welcomed him for a chat after Mumbai beat Rajasthan by six wickets. Later, he claimed he was joking.

Here is the conversation…

Harsha Bhogle – Win on your 36th birthday.

Rohit Sharma – It’s the 35th, not the 36th.

Harsha – Oh, they gave me one more.

Rohit – No, it’s 36th only. I was joking

Here is the clip that is going VIRAL:

“Very pleasing to see how we chased this. The last game here also came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Unfortunately, Rohit did not have a good day with the bat. All he could score was three off five balls. Mumbai play Punjab in their next game.











