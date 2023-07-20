Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Goes Past Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag In Elite Indian List

Rohit Sharma currently stands fifth in the list of Indian batters with most runs in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma also completed 2000 runs as an opener in Tests. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed former teammates Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virender Sehwag in the list of most runs scored for India in international cricket. Rohit is currently leading India in the Test series against West Indies and had already scored a century in the first Test.

In the second Test, that started on July 20 in Trinidad, Rohit is aiming to get to his 11th ton in whites after completing his fifty in the first session. Before the start of the second Test against Windies, Rohit’s total international tally stood at 17218 – 3450 (Tests), 9825 (ODIs) and 3853 (T20Is).

Ahead of Rohit in the list are Sachin Tendulkar (34357), Virat Kohli (25461), Rahul Dravid (24064) and Sourav Ganguly (18433). Dhoni (17092) and Sehwag (16892) are sixth and seventh in the list respectively. He also completed 2000 runs as an opener in Tests during his innings in the second Test on Thursday. Rohit also completed 150 sixes as a captain.

Meanwhile, after staging a double century partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for India in the first Test against West Indies, the same pair once again tormented the opposition bowling in the ongoing second match at Port of Spain. The duo stitched together 139 runs for the opening wicket before Jaiswal was dismissed.















