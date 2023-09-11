Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahuls Mindset After India Register 228 Run Win

Home

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahul’s Mindset After India Register 228-Run Win

KL Rahul scored his sixth ODI hundred and first against Pakistan. He also got to know about his selection in Playing XI just five minutes before toss.



KL Rahul looks up in the sky after scoring a hundred against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. (Image: BCCI)

Colombo: India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that KL Rahul was told about his selection in the playing XI just five minutes before the toss on Sunday and praised the right-hander for his mindset as the Men in Blue India crushed Pakistan by 228 runs in a crucial Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Playing his first match after a five-month injury layoff, Rahul smashed an unbeaten 111 in 106 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes.

The wicketkeeper batter also forged a 233-run stand with Virat Kohli (122 not out) and helped India post a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 128/8 in 32.1 overs as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf did not bat because of injuries.

Rohit praised Rahul’s mindset after coming out a big gap. “Looking at how we batted, there were lots of positives with the openers and then Virat and KL. Virat’s innings was brilliantly paced. And then KL, to get back from injury and then to know 5 minutes before the toss he’s playing, to play that way shows the mindset of the player,” said Rohit.

“Fantastic performance, right from yesterday (Sunday). When we started, we knew the wicket was good and we had to adjust to the rain, the two experienced (Kohli and Rahul) guys we knew they’d take time to get their eye in and then we can get going,” he added.

Bowling for the first time in ODIs since July 2022, Bumrah was brilliant in his five overs as he conceded just 18 runs and took one wicket. He also bowled a maiden over. “Looked good, he swung it both ways and he’s worked really hard for the last 8-10 months. Bumrah is only 27, for him to miss games isn’t ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about,” he said.

The match started on Sunday but only 24.1 overs were possible due to rain and had to be played on the Reserve Day (Monday). There were rains on Reserve Day too as the match has to be stopped twice because of rain.

Rohit thanked the groundsmen too for their good work. “Thanks to a great effort from the groundsmen. I know how tough it is to cover and remove covers from the whole ground. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank them,” he signed off.















