September 11, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahuls Mindset After India Register 228 Run Win

3 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahul’s Mindset After India Register 228-Run Win

KL Rahul scored his sixth ODI hundred and first against Pakistan. He also got to know about his selection in Playing XI just five minutes before toss.

KL Rahul, KL Rahul century, KL Rahul century against pakistan, KL Rahul century in Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, India vs Pakistan Live Score, India vs Pakistan Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Blog, India vs Pakistan Latest Score, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Matches, Asia Cup 2023 Fixture, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Rain, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo,'
KL Rahul looks up in the sky after scoring a hundred against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. (Image: BCCI)

Colombo: India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that KL Rahul was told about his selection in the playing XI just five minutes before the toss on Sunday and praised the right-hander for his mindset as the Men in Blue India crushed Pakistan by 228 runs in a crucial Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Playing his first match after a five-month injury layoff, Rahul smashed an unbeaten 111 in 106 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes.

The wicketkeeper batter also forged a 233-run stand with Virat Kohli (122 not out) and helped India post a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 128/8 in 32.1 overs as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf did not bat because of injuries.

Rohit praised Rahul’s mindset after coming out a big gap. “Looking at how we batted, there were lots of positives with the openers and then Virat and KL. Virat’s innings was brilliantly paced. And then KL, to get back from injury and then to know 5 minutes before the toss he’s playing, to play that way shows the mindset of the player,” said Rohit.

“Fantastic performance, right from yesterday (Sunday). When we started, we knew the wicket was good and we had to adjust to the rain, the two experienced (Kohli and Rahul) guys we knew they’d take time to get their eye in and then we can get going,” he added.

Bowling for the first time in ODIs since July 2022, Bumrah was brilliant in his five overs as he conceded just 18 runs and took one wicket. He also bowled a maiden over. “Looked good, he swung it both ways and he’s worked really hard for the last 8-10 months. Bumrah is only 27, for him to miss games isn’t ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about,” he said.

The match started on Sunday but only 24.1 overs were possible due to rain and had to be played on the Reserve Day (Monday). There were rains on Reserve Day too as the match has to be stopped twice because of rain.

Rohit thanked the groundsmen too for their good work. “Thanks to a great effort from the groundsmen. I know how tough it is to cover and remove covers from the whole ground. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank them,” he signed off.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4:

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Better Rhythm From Last One Year Says Kuldeep Yadav After Taking Five-For

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today: India Beat Pakistan by 228 Runs

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4:

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahuls Mindset After India Register 228 Run Win

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Better Rhythm From Last One Year Says Kuldeep Yadav After Taking Five-For

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today: India Beat Pakistan by 228 Runs

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights