Sports

Rohit Sharma Hails Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan After India Beat Windies 1-0

admin July 25, 2023


Rohit hailed debutant Ishan Kishan and also highlighted Virat Kohli’s importance in the side. 

Rohit Sharma completed 2000 runs as an opener in Tests. (Image: Twitter)

Trinidad: India may not have won the Test at Trinidad after dominating proceedings, but the Rohit Sharma-led side still won the series 1-0 – thanks to the Test they won at Dominica. Rohit, over whom there were question marks after India lost the WTC final, redeemed himself as he got among the runs and helped his side get the right starts. After the Test ended in a draw at Queens Park Oval, Rohit hailed debutant Ishan Kishan and also highlighted Virat Kohli’s importance in the side.

“You need guys like Ishan (Kishan). We wanted quick runs, we promoted him, he wasn’t afraid. He was the first one to put his hand up,” he said during the post-match presentation.

Rohit also lavished huge praise on Kohli’s game and also suggested the team to stabilise the innings like him.

“In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat (Kohli) did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It’s about getting the job done” said Rohit.

“Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn’t get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it” added India captain.

Now team India will play 3 match ODI series against West Indies, which will start from 27 July and the first match will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

India, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead, had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four to set the West Indies an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, torrential rain didn’t allow any play on the fifth day as the Test was eventually called off. After a rain-marred fourth day, the West Indies were 76 for two in their second innings.  Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day’s play.










