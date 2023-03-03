Home

‘Rohit Sharma Have To Use Entire Resources’- Ex Legendary Spinner Advices India Captain After 3rd Test Loss Against Australia

Rohit Sharma led India will now play the fourth Test match against Australia on Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat which will start from 9 March.

Indore: Australia beat India by nine wickets in the third Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to secure their birth in World Test Championship Final. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne slammed unbeaten 49 and 28 respectively to take Australia to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over India in the third Test at Holkar Stadium on Friday.

Day three’s play began with Australia needing 76 runs to win on a minefield of a pitch. Despite losing Usman Khawaja early for a two-ball duck, Head and Labuschagne were able to make short work of the target and got the job done in 18.5 overs to make the four-game scoreline 2-1.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said the Rohit Sharma should have used all the resources at his disposal, adding that Indian spinners were not as effective as Nathan Lyon.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Rohit Sharma should have used his bowlers for short spells in Australia’s second innings of the third Test, insisting that Indian spinners disappointed him a little in Indore.

“You have to use your entire resources. They didn’t do that. I agree he (Ashwin) didn’t like the ball but his bowling was also not to everyone’s liking. The sharpness was seen in the first two or three overs. After that, he got into a slightly defensive mindset.

“The spin and bounce that we saw in Nathan Lyon’s bowling, we didn’t get to see that. The Indian spinners disappointed me a little,” said Harbhajan on Star Sports during the post-match show.

“Absolutely, you never know which bowler bowls such a ball, the one door of opportunity had to be opened, which R. Ashwin opened that day (on the second morning) and then Umesh Yadav came and picked up three wickets. Who would have thought Umesh Yadav would pick up three wickets on this pitch but that is what happens,” Harbhajan added.

“Ashwin bowled 10 overs. There they should have been given short spells. They could have given four to five overs to R Ashwin, four to five overs to Ravindra Jadeja and you could have got Axar Patel for two to four overs,” he concluded.

