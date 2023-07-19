Home

Rohit Sharma HILARIOUSLY Asks Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan About The Gift he Wants | WATCH

Rohit Sharma said Kishan should instead be giving 100 rupees to everyone as it is his birthday.

Rohit TROLLS Kishan

Trinidad: The Indian cricket team is in Trinidad getting ready to take on the hosts in the second Test. While rain has been a worrying factor over the past two days in Trinidad, young Ishan Kishan turned 25 on Tuesday. During a training session, when Rohit Sharma was asked about what would he be gifting the young wicketkeeper, the India captain said Kishan should instead be giving 100 rupees to everyone as it is his birthday. Rohit’s hilarious answer will surely drive away your midweek blues.

“What birthday gift he wants? Kya chahiye bhai tereko?’ (What do you want brother?) You have everything,” Rohit said when the reporter asked the Indian skipper about Kishan’s birthday. Not just the reporters, even Kishan himself burst out laughing after Rohit’s hilarious response.

“We should ask the team about this. It should be the team’s contribution. Birthday gift tu hum logo ko dey bhai 100 – run karkey (You should give us a birthday gift by scoring 100 runs),” Rohit added.

Here is the clip posted by the BCCI that is now going viral on social space:

While Kishan made his debut at Dominica, Rohit went on to hit a hundred and get some confidence back.

With a day to go for the second Test, India would start hot favourites against Windies. The hosts would look to put up a fight against the dominant Indian team and give them a run for their money.















