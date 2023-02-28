Home

Rohit Sharma Hoping For a Green Pitch For Ahmedabad Test Against Australia, Says We Have Already Spoken About It

‘We were put under pressure for sure, we can expect the same here as well, so we need to be ready for that’- Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi: Just a day to go for the 3rd Test against Australia and India captain has already given a big update of what’s going to happen in the final test in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma is looking forward to play on a green pitch in the 4th Test against Australia so as to prepare the team for the World Test Championship Final in June. The Men in Blue are just a win away from qualify for the WTC final.

“There is definitely a possibility of that. We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it as well. The important one is Shardul Thakur, because he comes into that plan for us. I do not know how ready he is, knowing that he just got married. We do not know how many overs he has bowled. But yeah, that thought process is definitely there. If we do what we do here and we get the result we want, we might think of doing something different in Ahmedabad for sure,” Rohit quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Rohit’s main focus for now is the BGT as he wants a pressure-free India in the remaining tests.

“There is a lot of time to think about the final, but right now it is very important for us to focus on this one and see how we can turn it around and win this game as well, because in the last game, we were put under pressure for sure, we can expect the same here as well, so we need to be ready for that,” added Rohit.

“It will be a great achievement for us to reach the WTC final, but we know that we need to cross that final hurdle, and for that, we need to win the next game as well, so the focus is on this Test, how we can win this game, and not look too far ahead, because after this game we have got one more Test match to be played, and then after that, there are two months of IPL,” Rohit further added.











