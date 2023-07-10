Rohit Sharma INJURED? Heres Why India Captain Missed Practice Session Ahead of 1st Test vs Windies at Dominica

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma INJURED? Here’s Why India Captain Missed Practice Session Ahead of 1st Test vs Windies at Dominica – REPORT

Ind vs WI: Rohit is likely to join practice session today.

Rohit Sharma skips optional practice session at Dominica ahead of 1st Test vs Windies. (Image: Twitter)

Dominica: We are roughly two days away from the start of the opening Test between India and West Indies at Dominica. With the build-up to the Test in full swing, it was surprising to see India captain Rohit Sharma absent from the training session on Sunday. While fans were guessing what could be the possible reason, it is now reported that Rohit skipped the session because it was an optional one. That is also the reason why we did not see Rohit in BCCI’s latest practice post.

Rohit is likely to join practice session today. The Indian captain would have eyes on him as he has not been in great form recently. Fans would be hoping he can get among the runs and get some confidence back in the process.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on Rohit and criticised his captaincy.

“I expected more from him (Rohit). In India it is different, but when you do well overseas that is really the test. That is where he has been a little disappointing. Even in the T20 format, with all the experience of the IPL, hundreds of matches as captain, with a mix of best IPL players not being able to get to the finals has been disappointing,” Gavaskar said.

Rohit would not be part of the T20Is that follow after the Tests and the ODIs. He has been given rest as there is a lot of cricket scheduled in the year with primary focus on the ODI World Cup.















