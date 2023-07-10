Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Rohit Sharma INJURED? Heres Why India Captain Missed Practice Session Ahead of 1st Test vs Windies at Dominica

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma INJURED? Here’s Why India Captain Missed Practice Session Ahead of 1st Test vs Windies at Dominica – REPORT

Ind vs WI: Rohit is likely to join practice session today.

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma captain, Ind vs WI, India vs West Indies, India Tour of West Indies, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News
Rohit Sharma skips optional practice session at Dominica ahead of 1st Test vs Windies. (Image: Twitter)

Dominica: We are roughly two days away from the start of the opening Test between India and West Indies at Dominica. With the build-up to the Test in full swing, it was surprising to see India captain Rohit Sharma absent from the training session on Sunday. While fans were guessing what could be the possible reason, it is now reported that Rohit skipped the session because it was an optional one. That is also the reason why we did not see Rohit in BCCI’s latest practice post.

Rohit is likely to join practice session today. The Indian captain would have eyes on him as he has not been in great form recently. Fans would be hoping he can get among the runs and get some confidence back in the process.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on Rohit and criticised his captaincy.

“I expected more from him (Rohit). In India it is different, but when you do well overseas that is really the test. That is where he has been a little disappointing. Even in the T20 format, with all the experience of the IPL, hundreds of matches as captain, with a mix of best IPL players not being able to get to the finals has been disappointing,” Gavaskar said.

Rohit would not be part of the T20Is that follow after the Tests and the ODIs. He has been given rest as there is a lot of cricket scheduled in the year with primary focus on the ODI World Cup.










Source link

Previous article
Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Wallpapers And Greetings to Celebrate The Holy Month
Next article
Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Make India Debut Against West Indies In First Test In Dominica
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights