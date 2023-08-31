August 31, 2023

Rohit Sharma Is Playing His First And Last World Cup, Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Match

Will Rohit Sharma call it a day from 50-over format after the World Cup ?

New Delhi: Former BCCI President and ex India captain, Sourav Ganguly has made a big revelation ahead of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday. India captain Rohit Sharma, who is presently 36 years of age is at the fag end of his career. Ganguly feels that Rohit is playing his first and last 50-over World Cup as a captain and wants him to step up if India have any chance of winning the Cup. Rohit was rested for the T20Is against West Indies and also major part of the ODIs against them and subsequently a younger side side under returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah played the T20Is against Ireland.

Ganguly said that this 50-over World Cup will be last for Rohit Sharma, but he can still play the T20 World Cup as it is a different format.

“Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and is batting extremely well and will be India’s go-to man along with Rohit Sharma. Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup. I am speaking about the 50-over World Cup here which will come after 4 years. He could play T20 but this is a different format,” Ganguly said on the Backstage With Boria show.

Ganguly also pointed out Shubman Gill’s class. The 51-year old is in awe of Gill’s match-winning abilities, something which he has done in 2023 by playing at the top of the order.

“And he too has a superb record in world cups. 5 hundred in the last World Cup where he was brilliant. Finally, it is Shubman Gill who has that class to stand up and win matches for India. Each of them will have to stand up if India has to win the tournament,” he added.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starts from October 5th, with India kick-starting their campaign against Australia on 8th October.










