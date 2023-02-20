Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Joins Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Babar Azam In Elite Club After India Beat Australia In 2nd Test

Rohit Sharma made his India captaincy debut with a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka at home last year.

(From L) Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma joined the likes of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and former national skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to win all their first four Tests as national team leaders in last 50 years in the longest format of the game.

Rohit started his India captaincy in Tests with a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka last year. Rohit could have led India against England at Edgbaston for the fifth rescheduled Test, but an injury ruled him out. H’s third and fourth wins as India’s Test captain came against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India are currently leading the four-match series 2-0 with the final two games in Indore (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13). India won the first game in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs before emerging victorious by six wickets in the second, both inside three days.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cups (T20I and ODI), led in whites for the first time in 2008 against South Africa. His next three wins came in the same years – two against Australia and one versus England. Meanwhile, Babar’s first two wins came against South Africa.

Pakistan, then defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in a two-match Test series, under Babar. Rohit has so far scored 3320 runs in the 47 Tests for India with nine hundreds and 14 fifties.











