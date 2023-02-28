Home

Rohit Sharma Keeps KL Rahul Vs Shubman Gill Debate Open Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 3rd Test

KL Rahul has been removed from India vice-captaincy for the third and fourth Tests against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill share a light moment during India’s training session in Indore. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill Debate: India captain Rohit Sharma finally broke his silence on the KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill debate stating the players with ‘potential’ will continue to get the teams backing. He also stated that Rahul’s removal of vice-captaincy doesn’t indicate anything.

Rahul has been under the scanner for his dry run in Tests for some time now. In his last 10 Test innings, Rahul hasn’t scored anything above 30 and accumulated just 38 runs in the first two Tests in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

While Rahul’s lean continued, there has been a strong backing for Shubman Gill to be in included in the playing XI replacing the senior batter. Gill has been in terrific form in India colours, scoring a ton and a double century in the ODI series against New Zealand.

“I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves,” Rohit said in the pre-match press concefence on the eve of the third Test on Tuesday.

“Being vice captain or otherwise doesn’t tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn’t indicate anything,” added the India opener.

Meanwhile, Rohit refused to give a a hint on the playing XI for the Indore Test. He said, “As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way considering last minute injuries are a possibility.”











