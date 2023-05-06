Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Leapfrogs Sunil Narine For Unwanted Milestone During CSK Vs MI Tie

Rohit Sharma now has 16 ducks to his name in IPL history, the most by any player.



Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed against CSK. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma became the player with most ducks in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) when the Mumbai Indians captain was dismissed by Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar on Saturday at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk.

Rohit now has 16 ducks in IPL, leaving behind Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine and Mandeep Singh and RCB’s Dinesh Karthik, all having being dismissed 15 time for zero in the league.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the third over, thanks to the trap by MS Dhoni when he came up to the stumps against Chahar. Rohit felt he could play the lap shot but was way too early as the ball caught the edge of the bat’s shoulder and went to Ravindra Jadeja for a simple catch at gully. He was dismissed for a three-ball duck.

👉MSD comes up to the stumps 😎 👉Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot 👉@imjadeja takes the catch 🙌 Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

Earlier, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. While CSK played an unchanged side, Mumbai Indians made two changes, bringing in left-arm spinner Raghav Goyal and Tristan Stubbs in place of Kumar Kartikeya and an unwell Tilak Varma, respectively.

Interesting, Rohit didn’t come out to open as he did in the previous matches and instead sent Cameron Green up the order alongside Ishan Kishan. However, none of the openers could make an impact as both were dismissed cheaply.

CSK vs MI Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.











