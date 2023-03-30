Rohit Sharma Misses IPL 2023 Captains Meet, Sparks Speculation Ahead of Mumbais Opener

Home

Rohit Sharma Misses IPL 2023 Captain’s Meet, Sparks Speculation Ahead of Mumbai’s Opener | VIRAL PIC

Baring Mumbai, all the captains of other nine teams posed for a picture with the IPL 2023 trophy in Ahmedabad.

Captains of nine IPL teams except Mumbai Indians were present in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma missed the IPL 2023 captain’s meet on Thursday in Ahmedabad, igniting speculations ahead of five-time champions’ opening game against Bangalore on April 1.

Besides, Rohit, Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram also missed the meet but the 2016 IPL champions were represented by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Meanwhile in another tweet, Rohit was seen posing for a picture with fans in between shoots for the sponsors on Thursday. Like previous years, the organisers host a IPL captains’ meet before every season and it is mandatory for the skippers of every team to be present.

Rohit Sharma with fans during the Star Sports shoot. pic.twitter.com/ypuJY3tgEm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2023

Rohit’s absence from the IPL captains’ meet also raises speculations whether he will play Mumbai’s opener against Bangalore on April 1.

During Mumbai’s pre-tournament press conference, head coach Mark Boucher had hinted that the franchise would allow Rohit to rest one or two games considering his workload management.

“With regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully, he gets into some good sort of form and I hope he doesn’t want to rest. But yes, we all adapt to different situations. If I can get the best out of him as a captain and player, that will be great.

“If it means he wants to rest one or two games, then I will do that. Absolutely, no problem,” Boucher had said on Wednesday. Meanwhile according to an Indian Express report on March 29, the Indian skipper was planning to rest in a few games in IPL 2023. In case that happens, Suryakumar Yadav will likely don the captain’s hat.











