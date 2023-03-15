Home

Rohit Sharma Missing Opening ODI Due to Brother-in-Law’s Marriage – Report

Mumbai: Regular India captain Rohit Sharma is set to miss the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. While the reason for his absence was not known, reports across the media suggest he would be missing the game due to his brother-in-law’s marriage. BCCI had already announced that Hardik Pandya would be leading the side in the opening ODI.

Under the leadership of Rohit, India beat Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 2-1. With the win, not only did India retain the BGT for the fourth consecutive time – the side also made it to the final of the World Test Championship. In the opening Test, Rohit led from the front with a brilliant 126 at Nagpur to set the tone for the series.

“With the result 2-1, the first two Tests, we knew how important it was to start the series. I think the Delhi Test match was something I’m really proud of because we were very much behind the game and to come back from the situation that we did shows a lot of character and a lot of fight,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India’s probable XI for 1st ODI vs Australia: Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.











