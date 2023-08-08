August 8, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Rohit Sharma Needs a Better Team Like What MS Dhoni Got: Yuvraj Singh

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma Needs a Better Team Like What MS Dhoni Got: Yuvraj Singh Makes BIG Remark

Do you agree with Yuvraj where he feels Rohit does not have the team to win the ODI WC?

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Cricket News, India vs Pakistan news, India vs Pakistan squads, India vs Pakistan schedule, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Ind vs Pak Head to Head, ODI World Cup 2023.
Yuvraj Singh on Rohit, Dhoni @ICCTwitter

Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arguably the best limited-overs cricketer during his times. He could not only win matches with the bat and the ball, but would also contribute in the field with spectacular catches and run outs. With the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up, the focus would be on India captain Rohit Sharma, who is yet to lead India to an ICC title. Yuvraj, who has seen Rohit from close quarters, reckoned the MI skipper does not have a good unit like former India captain MS Dhoni did.

“Rohit Sharma needs a better Team like what MS Dhoni Got ( Sachin, Sehwag, Gambhir, Yuvi, Zaheer )” Yuvraj said this during a conversation with sports journalist Indranil Basu.

“Rohit Sharma is a good captain but you’ll have to give a good team to him. MS Dhoni was a good captain too but he had a good team and experienced players,” he said further.

Rohit would be a key player when Pakistan face India on a number of occasions over the next four months or so. First, India take on Pakistan twice at the Asia Cup stage and then if both sides manage to make the summit clash – then they meet for a third time. Following that, there is the ODI World Cup where India takes on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

So, exciting times for the fans of the two cricketers from neighbouring countries.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

How To Watch IND vs WI Coverage On TV And Online

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Rohit Sharmas HILARIOUS Response Video Goes VIRAL When Asked About Toughest Pakistan Bowler to Face Ahead of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup Clash

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Official Broadcaster Deletes Asia Cup 2023 Promo Revealing Shikhar Dhawans Dont Lose to Pakistan Message to Rohit Sharma-Led Team India

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Exclusive Table Extensions by Hafele

15 mins ago
2 min read

Gopal Bhar spotted in Kolkata’s popular places looking for clues, ahead of movie launch.

19 mins ago admin
3 min read

How To Watch IND vs WI Coverage On TV And Online

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Rohit Sharma Needs a Better Team Like What MS Dhoni Got: Yuvraj Singh

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights