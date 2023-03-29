4.7 C
New York

Rohit Sharma on Injured Jasprit Bumrahs Replacement Ahead of Mumbai vs Bangalore

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma on Injured Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement Ahead of Mumbai vs Bangalore

IPL 2023; Calling Bumrah’s absence as a big miss, Rohit reckoned it is a good opportunity for youngsters. 

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma captain, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Hitman, MI, MI Team News, MI Schedule, MI Full squad, IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Schedule, MI news, IPL 2023 New Rules, IPL Impact Player Rule, Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah news, Jasprit Bumrah age, Jasprit Bumrah wife, Jasprit Bumrah ipl, Jasprit Bumrah wickets
He is a big miss. But it’s an opportunity for the youngsters in the team. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Even before the season starts, Mumbai Indians have dealt with a massive blow with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah set to miss the entire season. While speculations are rife over who will replace the pacer, captain Rohit Sharma broke silence on the issue during an Instagram LIVE session on Wednesday. Calling Bumrah’s absence as a big miss, Rohit reckoned it is a good opportunity for youngsters.

“He is a big miss. But it’s an opportunity for the youngsters in the team,” he said and confirmed that discussions are on. “We’ve been discussing the options. Hopefully, we can close it in the next few days,” he added.

Bumrah is one of the finest in the business and finding a replacement for him would be difficult. It would be interesting to see who can fill the Bumrah void.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership MI lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer the embarrassment of finishing at the last position. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom. Mumbai play their opener against Bangalore on April 2 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Mumbai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players ListRohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal




Published Date: March 29, 2023 11:16 AM IST



Updated Date: March 29, 2023 11:22 AM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh