Rohit Sharma on Injured Jasprit Bumrahs Replacement Ahead of Mumbai vs Bangalore

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma on Injured Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement Ahead of Mumbai vs Bangalore

IPL 2023; Calling Bumrah’s absence as a big miss, Rohit reckoned it is a good opportunity for youngsters.

He is a big miss. But it’s an opportunity for the youngsters in the team. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Even before the season starts, Mumbai Indians have dealt with a massive blow with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah set to miss the entire season. While speculations are rife over who will replace the pacer, captain Rohit Sharma broke silence on the issue during an Instagram LIVE session on Wednesday. Calling Bumrah’s absence as a big miss, Rohit reckoned it is a good opportunity for youngsters.

“He is a big miss. But it’s an opportunity for the youngsters in the team,” he said and confirmed that discussions are on. “We’ve been discussing the options. Hopefully, we can close it in the next few days,” he added.

Bumrah is one of the finest in the business and finding a replacement for him would be difficult. It would be interesting to see who can fill the Bumrah void.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership MI lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer the embarrassment of finishing at the last position. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom. Mumbai play their opener against Bangalore on April 2 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Mumbai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players ListRohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal











