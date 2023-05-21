Rohit Sharma Opens Up After Beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says Last Year We Did A Big Favour To Royal Challengers Bangalore

Home

Rohit Sharma Opens Up After Beating SRH, Says Last Year We Did A Big Favour To RCB

In 2022, MI did a great help to the RCB as their 5-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals helped RCB qualify as the fourth-placed team for the playoffs last year.

We Did a Big Favour to Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a do-or-die clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma remembered last year’s league when MI was unable to perform and helped RCB to qualify for playoffs.

MI are locked in a three-way battle for the lone Play-offs spot with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals and make things difficult for RCB who would be playing Gujarat Titans in the evening match.

After beating Hyderabad, MI skipper Rohit Sharma revealed about his mindset and also said about the favor MI had done on RCB last year.

“If we go through, I’ll give all the credit to the boys. That’s how it works. Last year, we did a big favour to RCB, I hope we get the result what we are looking for. We did a lot of things right as we went along. We didn’t start well and then won three on the trot” said Rohit in post match conference.

“We came with that mindset, we wanted to win and not worry about what happens elsewhere. What you can control, you can control and then hope for the best. I haven’t spoken to anyone. If we don’t go through, we’ve got ourselves to blame for it” Rohit added.

Rohit also remembered franchise’s last clash against Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

“The crucial moments in the game that we lost – there were a lot of moments like that. The game against Punjab here where we needed around 34 runs off 18 balls, we could have probably played well. And the last game against LSG, we had the game in our hands after the first half of the innings. We can’t look too much into that. Sometimes it just doesn’t come along”















