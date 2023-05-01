Rohit Sharma Phone PRANK With Fan After MI Beat RR at Wankhede Goes VIRAL

Home

Rohit Sharma’s Phone PRANK With Fan After MI Beat RR at Wankhede Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Mumbai Indians won the match against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. After the match fans were excited to get the attention of Rohit on his birth anniversary.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma celebrated his 36th birthday on April 30. The cricketer is currently busy with the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. On his 36th birth anniversary, his franchise played a match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians won the match against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. After the match fans were excited to get the attention of Rohit on his birth anniversary. Fans were excited to get the selfie with the hitman. Rohit also took a fan’s phone to click a selfie with them but after the selfie, the Indian captain forgets to give his phone back, later the franchise shared a video on their Instagram handle saying that “Arre bhai, phone toh dete jao”

During the match, Mumbai didn’t have a great start to chasing 213 as captain Rohit Sharma was castled by a knuckleball from Sandeep Sharma in the second over. Cameron Green walked in and smashed Trent Boult for three fours through mid-off, mid-on and point, before slog-sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin over deep backward square leg for six and slamming Yuzvendra Chahal down the ground for another maximum.

After Ishan Kishan sliced to deep point off Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar launched his first ball for six over backward square leg. He then slammed Jason Holder for a hat-trick of fours through the wristy flick, whip and a jaw-dropping ramp. Though Green holed out to the deep off Ashwin, Suryakumar ensured the tempo didn’t drop.

The crowd roared more in the 13th over when Suryakumar nonchalantly flicked Kuldeep Sen for six into the second tier of deep backward square leg, followed by three consecutive fours – a cut through deep point was followed by driving in the gap between mid-off and extra cover and dabbing over short third-man.

Yuzvendra Chahal came in for thrashing in the next over as Suryakumar pierced the gap between short third man and backward point for four, followed by Tilak Varma reverse-sweeping for four and unfurling lofted drive over long-off for six. After Suryakumar reached his fifty in 24 balls, he drove o’er Holder’s head with a straight bat for four.

But in a bid to ramp off Trent Boult in the 16th over, Suryakumar fell as Sandeep ran backwards from short fine leg and made a full-stretched dive to complete a fantastic catch with both hands. Tilak Varma and David hit a four and six each off Holder in the 17th over, before taking a four each off Boult in the next over.

David smashed Sandeep over long-on for six and launched a drive through cover for four, before swiping thrice over the leg-side fence for a hat-trick of sixes in the first three balls of the final over, ironically all full tosses, to seal a dramatic win for Mumbai coming just ten minutes before Sunday got over.











