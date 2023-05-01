Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Praises Ton-Up Yashasvi Jaiswal After Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma heaped high praise Yashasvi Jaiswal after the youngster’s maiden IPL ton went in vain as Mumbai Indians recorded a thrilling four wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th game of Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Jaiswal’s 124, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries that helped Royals post a mammoth 212/7 after choosing to bat first. In reply, Mumbai Indians chased down the target with three balls to spare.

An unbeaten 62-run partnership between middle-order batters Tilak Varma (29 not out) and Tim David (45 not out), coupled with a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (55), helped Mumbai Indians record the biggest chase on the venue.

Rohit, who turned 36 on the day, said talents like Jaiswal is good for Indian cricket in long run. “I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym.

“He’s timing them really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket and good for RR as well,” added the Mumbai Indians skipper. With no Kieron Pollard from this season, David’s big-hitting skills could see the Singaporean-Australian replace the West Indian in the MI middle order.

“Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler always thinking,” he said.

David, who hit three consecutive sixes in the final over by Jason Holder, said he wanted to do something like this for a while. “We needed a result. It is an amazing feeling, there’s no better feeling than playing at the Wankhede.

“For our confidence.. We have not played our best cricket in the last few games, so this feels good. It felt everyone (bowler) had to be targeted, good batting conditions and personally I wanted to do something like this for a while. It was sweaty, I was trying to get down the pitch and cut the angle. Any time the bowlers missed the yorker then you were in with a chance,” he added.











