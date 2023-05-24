Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Predicts Bright Future For Young Mumbai Indians Stars Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera

Both Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera have been the biggest positives for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.



Tilak Varma bats during one of the IPL 2023 matches. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma believed that Tolak Varma and Nehal Wadhera have a bright future and might be seen in national team colours in the next two years. Both Varma and Wadhera have played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ road to IPL 2023 playoffs.

While Varma has been Mumbai Indians’ find from last season, Wadhera impressed everyone with his batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Varma has played just nine games this season and scored 274 runs so far.

All-rounder Wadhera too played 12 game and scored 214 runs. The Indian captain backed the duo to follow the footsteps of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, both of whom went on to play for India after stellar stints with the franchise.

“Honestly it’s going to be the same story what has happened with (Jasprit) Bumrah, Hardik (Pandya) and all these guys. That’s the same story that will happen with guys like Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera,” Rohit told JioCinema.

“Watch the next two years, then people will say ‘arey ye toh superstar team hai (they’re a team full of superstars)’. These guys are being scouted and they are trained. These two guys are gonna be huge stars for us, and for India,” he added.

While Bumrah missed IPL 2023 due to injury, Hardik was released by Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2022. He was named the captain of Gujarat Titans and led them to their maiden title in the inaugural year. Hardik’s Gujarat Titans are in the IPL 2023 playoffs too.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are fretting over Varma’s injury ahead of their clash against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 Eliminator, Wadhera is expected to make the playing XI. Mumbai Indians are seeking their first-ever IPL victory over LSG.















