Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Catch up With Dwayne Bravo Video Goes VIRAL Ahead of Series Decider | WATCH

WI vs Ind: In a clip shared by the BCCI, you can also see India captain Rohit Sharma playing with Bravo’s kid.

Dwayne Bravo Meets Team India (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Trinidad: Despite the loss against the West Indies in the second ODI, Team India is remaining upbeat ahead of the all-important series decider on Tuesday. What lifted the mood further on arriving to Trinidad was the surprise visit of Dwayne Bravo. the veteran cricketer, who has shared the dressing-room with most of the Indian cricketers or played against them, was there at the hotel lobby to greet the players. There was also a heartwarming moment when Bravo meets Ravindra Jadeja – they hug, smile and have a word. Bravo was there with his kid on his lap. In a clip shared by the BCCI, you can also see India captain Rohit Sharma playing with Bravo’s kid.

Here is the video shared by the BCCI that is going viral:

Meanwhile, India won the first ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match ODI series. But then, they went on to lose the next one while trying to experiment in the batting order by resting star batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It would now be interesting to see if Rohit and Kohli are brought back in the XI for the third and final ODI or not.

“We are very confident and not in any doubt. We know we lost one game but it is okay, it is part of the game. If you are trying something different, this can happen. We are definitely going to give our best and win the series,” Jadeja on the eve of the series decider at the Brian Lara stadium in Trinidad.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad















