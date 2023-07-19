Home

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma Re-Enters Top 10, Ravichandran Ashwin Continues To Top Bowling Charts

Rohit Sharma scored a century against West Indies in the first Test while Ravichandran Ashwin’s 12-wicket match haul helped him maintain lead.



Rohit Sharma is currently leading India in West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: India captain Rohit Sharma re-entered the top 10 batters list of the ICC men’s Test player rankings after his 10th century while Ravichandran Ashwin, following his 12-wicket haul in the series opener against West Indies, strengthened his numero position among bowlers.

Rohit is the highest ranked Indian batter. The skipper climbed three slots to reach number 10 on the list on 751 rating points after India beat hosts West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in opening Test of the two-match series in Roseau, Dominica.

India’s debutant, 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, also made a splash in Dominica with a scintillating 171 off 387 deliveries to enter the batters list for the first time in 73rd place on 420 points.

Jaiswal’s impressive knock was the highest score by an Indian opener on debut away from home and the third-highest score for an Indian opener on debut. Rohit is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 11th place on 750 points and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place on 711 points.

In the Windies’ camp, debutant Alick Athanaze hit the team’s highest score in the match with his 47 from 99 in the first innings to enter the list in joint 77th place, sharing the position with Alex Lees of England on 407 points.

The top nine places remain unchanged in the batting list this week. Ashwin’s outstanding haul in the match further cemented his place as number one in the Test bowlers list on 884 points, enjoying a 56-point lead over number two, Australia captain, Pat Cummins, on 828.

His teammate, Ravindra Jadeja, has risen three slots from 10th place to seventh with 779 points, thanks to his own five wickets in the match. Jadeja also remains the number one ranked all-rounder in the format on 449 points, 87 points ahead of Ashwin, who also continues to nurture his second place on 362 points.

The conclusion of Bangladesh’s victorious two-match home T20 International series against Afghanistan saw Rashid Khan maintain his position at the top of the bowlers list of the T20I player rankings.

The home side’s 2-0 sweep saw gains for Shakib Al Hasan, who jumped eight places in the bowlers list to joint 16th. He shares the spot with Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan on 616 points, while Nasum Ahmed shot up 17 slots to joint 33rd on 550 points, which he shares with West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph.

In the batters list, interim captain Litton Das rose three slots to share the 18th place with West Indies’ Brandon King (588 points) for his scores of 18 and 35.















