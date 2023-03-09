Rohit Sharma Recieves Cap From Narendra Modi in Ahmedbad Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus

Home

Rohit Sharma Receives Special Cap From Narendra Modi in Ahmedbad Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus | WATCH VIRAL Video

Ind vs Aus: When Modi presented the cap to India skipper Rohit Sharma, there was a huge roar in the stadium.

Narendra Modi to Rohit Sharma

Ahmedabad: It was a momentous occasion in Ahmedabad ahead of the fourth and final Test between India-Australia when the Prime Ministers of the two nations graced the occasion. Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were present at the venue where they presented a special cap to the two captains of their respective countries. When Modi presented the cap to India skipper Rohit Sharma, there was a huge roar in the stadium. Rohit walked up to the dais where he received the cap and then there was a photo-op featuring the two PMs and the two captains holding each other’s hands.

Here is the moment ahead of the toss that is now going viral. Check the viral clip.

Current PM of India Narendra Modi meets Future PM of India Shri Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 🤝 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/fV0oJ4i2RO — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Australia opted to bat first. Rohit also confessed he would have wanted to have batted first.

“We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It’s always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days,” Rohit said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon











