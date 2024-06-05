Sports

Rohit Sharma retires hurt in India’s opening T20 World Cup 2024 game

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 5, 2024
0 34 1 minute read
Rohit Sharma retires hurt in India's opening T20 World Cup 2024 game

India captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt after scoring a half-century in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland in New York. Rohit was hit on the upper arm by a delivery from Josh Little in the ninth over of the chase. He hit the next two balls for six before walking off with India on course for victory in their chase of 97.
In the 11th over, Rishabh Pant was also struck by Little on a pitch that posed several challenges to the batters; he needed some attention from the physio but continued his innings.

India eventually won the game comfortably after their fast bowlers had used the helpful conditions to rout Ireland for 96 in 16 overs.

Former Zimbabwe batter and England head coach Andy Flower reckoned the pitch in New York was “bordering on dangerous.”

“I have got to say that is not a good surface to play an international match on. It’s bordering on dangerous,” Flower said on ESPNcricinfo’s Timeout show. “You saw the ball bouncing from a length, both ways. “So skidding low occasionally but in the main bouncing unusually high and striking people on the thumb, on the gloves, on the helmet and making life very very difficult for any batsman.”


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 5, 2024
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Dinesh Karthik wants to do everything I can to be in India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Dinesh Karthik ends IPL career after 17 seasons

June 1, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 - India - Virat Kohli joins team ahead of warm-up vs Bangladesh

T20 World Cup 2024 – India – Virat Kohli joins team ahead of warm-up vs Bangladesh

May 31, 2024
Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar named in India squads, subject to fitness

Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar named in India squads, subject to fitness

May 30, 2024
New York increases security ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

New York increases security ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

May 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow