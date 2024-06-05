Rohit Sharma retires hurt in India’s opening T20 World Cup 2024 game

India captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt after scoring a half-century in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland in New York. Rohit was hit on the upper arm by a delivery from Josh Little in the ninth over of the chase. He hit the next two balls for six before walking off with India on course for victory in their chase of 97.
In the 11th over, Rishabh Pant was also struck by Little on a pitch that posed several challenges to the batters; he needed some attention from the physio but continued his innings.
India eventually won the game comfortably after their fast bowlers had used the helpful conditions to rout Ireland for 96 in 16 overs.
Former Zimbabwe batter and England head coach Andy Flower reckoned the pitch in New York was “bordering on dangerous.”
“I have got to say that is not a good surface to play an international match on. It’s bordering on dangerous,” Flower said on ESPNcricinfo’s Timeout show. “You saw the ball bouncing from a length, both ways. “So skidding low occasionally but in the main bouncing unusually high and striking people on the thumb, on the gloves, on the helmet and making life very very difficult for any batsman.”
