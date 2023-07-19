Rohit Sharma Set to Announce Indias Playing XI For 2nd Test vs West Indies?

Home

Trinidad: After hammering the hosts inside three days at Windsor Park in Dominica in the first Test, Rohit Sharma and Co. would like to carry the momentum on when they take on the hosts for the second and final Test at Port of Spain. With a day left to go for the second Test, there are reports that suggest the Indian captain could announce the playing XI on the eve of the game. While that would be considered as a bold move, it remains to be seen it happens or not. The Indian captain has already hinted that there will not be any major change to the winning combination.

There are talks that allrounder Axar Patel could be drafted into the XI, but there is no confirmation on that. The spinners ruled the roost at Dominica, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned with 12 wickets in the match. Looking at that trend, India would be tempted to give Axar a look in.

So, who makes way if Axar has to come in?

In all probability, it is going to be Jaydev Unadkat who may have to make way for Axar.

The Queen’s Park Oval last hosted a Test match back in 2018 when West Indies thrashed Sri Lanka by 226 runs.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

The dissappointing bit during the second Test could be the weather as it is set to play spoilsport on all five days.















