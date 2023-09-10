September 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Put Shaheen Afridi And Co. To Shame With Century Partnership

admin


Shubman Gill reached his fifty in 37 balls while Rohit Sharma scored fifty in 42 balls.

shubman gill, rohit sharma, india vs pakistan, asia cup, super 4s, colombo weather
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma 50 pernership in IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash (Image Source: Twitter)

India have got off to a great start in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and left Pakistan’s lethal pace attack shellshocked. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, all were taken to the cleaners. Shubman Gill was the aggressor and reached his half-century in just 37 balls.

Rohit Sharma also picked up momentum after a slow start in the powerplay and smashed Shadab Khan for 19 runs in an over. He reached fifty in just 42 balls.  This was Rohit Sharma’s 50th half-century. The Indian captain was out for 56 by Shadab Khan.  Gill has been in great form in ODIs, already scoring seven half-centuries and four centuries, including a double hundred, in just 29 ODIs.

The cricket fraternity celebrated the Indian openers’ assault on social media.










