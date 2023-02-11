Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar For Unique Feat After Century

Rohit Sharma scored 120 off 212 balls that included 15 fours and two sixes. This was his ninth century in Test cricket as first Indian captain.

Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring his century against Australia. (Image: PTI)

Nagpur: Rohit Sharma’s ninth Test ton on Friday on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Australia came along with a set of records. He became the first Indian captain to score centuries in all three formats of the game and also his first against Australia in Tests.

But that’s not all. The right-hander also leads the pack for most international hundreds on Indian soil as an opener. Rohit now has scored 20 centuries as an opener in India leaving behind greats like Virender Sehwag (18), Sachin Tendulkar (19) and Sunil Gavaskar (16) to name a few.

With this ton, Rohit also eclipsed Sehwag for most runs on Indian soil as an opener in international cricket. Rohit currently has 3068 runs compared to Sehwag’s 2994.

Meanwhile, India have taken a 100-plus lead against Australia in the first innings of the first Test match in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.











