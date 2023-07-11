Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Rohit Sharma, Team India Unhappy With Arrangements by WICB Ahead of 1st Test

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma, Team India Unhappy With Arrangements by WICB Ahead of 1st Test – REPORT

Due to the travel, the recovery time is less and that is not a preferable situation. With recovery being a concern, it could also affect their performances.

Ind vs WI, India vs West Indies, India Tour of West Indies, Cricket News, WICB, BCCI, BCCI News, Team India Rohit Sharma, Ind vs WI squads, Ind vs WI schedule, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live streaming online, Ind vs WI timings, Indian Cricket Team
Discontent Rises in Indian Camp Over Poor Arrangements Ahead of India vs. West Indies First Test

Dominica: Roughly a day ahead of the opening Test between India and West Indies at Dominica, the visiting side is not happy with the arrangements made by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). As per a report on RevSports, the Indian team is made to travel an hour every day to reach the ground for their training session and this is not something that is being preferred. Due to the travel, the recovery time is less and that is not a preferable situation. With recovery being a concern, it could also affect their performances. The Indian team is staying at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dominica.

It remains to be seen if the arrangements can be changed to make it conveinient. It is a low-key series and it not creating a lot of buzz after the hosts were knocked out of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

The Indian team are currently training at the Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau, which isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds like the Sabina Park in Jamaica or the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important first Test, the Indian management is fretting over the bowling combination with Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini locked in a three-way fight for the third pacer’s slot.

The Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds having hosted only five Tests, four ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. In fact, the last of the five Test matches at this ground was held in 2017.

If the last Test was any indicator, pacers have accounted for 11 wickets. It is understandable that India will go in with both specialist spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while Shardul Thakur, with his batting ability, will be playing alongside pacer Mohammed Siraj.










Source link

Previous article
High Blood Pressure? 3 Expert Recommended Drinks to Control Hypertension Naturally
Next article
Kusha Kapila First Statement on Being Attacked by Trolls Post Divorce Announcement: Officially Over…
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights