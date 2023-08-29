August 29, 2023

Rohit Sharma to Open With Shreyas Iyer in Asia Cup Game vs Pakistan? FULL STORY

1 hour ago


Asia Cup 2023: There are so many options at the top and hence it would be interesting to see if captain Rohit Sharma is ready to bat at No. 3.

Rohit Sharma at the PC. (PIC Credit- BCCI)

Alur: So, is India captain Rohit Sharma looking for a new opening partner for the Asia Cup? On the fourth day of the practise camp in Alur, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer opened the batting during a simulation match and that has raised speculations. All this while one believed that it would be Shubman Gill and Rohit at the top of the order and if that was not the case – there is Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul – who can open. So, will Kishan or Rahul open with Gill and Rohit play at No. 3 as that option has also been mulled. India have been in search for that perfect No. 4 since Yuvraj Singh stopped playing international cricket. Now if Rohit bats at No. 3, Virat Kohli can easily step down to No. 4.

But will that happen, we will have to wait and see. In the past, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had spoken about this idea that it could be incorporated.

“Ajit Agarkar spoke a lot about flexibility in batting order. You have to read between the lines. I think he spoke about two players — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit played in middle-order before while Virat has been fixed at No 3. But when he spoke about flexibility, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma down the order is a possibility,” former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports show.

India Asia Cup 2023 Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling stand-by player: Sanju Samson










