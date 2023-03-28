Rohit Sharma to Sit Out For Few IPL Games, Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai- Report

New Delhi: Big news coming in from Mumbai camp that captain Rohit Sharma is likely to sit out for few Indian Premier League games and in his absence explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Rohit Sharma is eyeing workload management as the World Test Championship Final is in June and the ODI World Cup is in October and the India captain is eager to be part of both the tournaments without any injuries.

Sharma has a big history of past injuries and he is in no mood now to miss further important matches for the Men in Blue. So as a result, he’ll pick selective matches in the IPL and will guide Suryakumar from the dug-out.

The 35-year old earlier stressed that the players should keep themselves fit for the national team duties, while turning up for their respective IPL franchises.

“It’s all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the franchises. And more importantly, it’s up to the players. They are all adults; they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it’s getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen, but,” Rohit said after the ODI series loss against Australia.

Mumbai had a disastrous IPL campaign last time around as they finished last in the standings and now the Paltans will be looking for a fresh start and try their level best to get back to their usual winning ways.