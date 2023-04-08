10.9 C
Rohit Sharma Urges Senior Players To Step Up After Mumbai Indians Loss To CSK

Mumbai Indians have lost both their games in IPL 2023 so far. CSK, on the other hand, won two games out of three.

Rohit Sharma walks back after getting out against Chennai Super Kings. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the changeroon decisions haven’t been executed well on the fieled as Mumbai Indians lost against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians managed a below-par 157/8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan’s 32 off 21 balls and ‘Impact Player’ Tim David’s 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions. Ravindra Jadeja with 3/20 was the most successful bowler for CSK.

In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won the match in 18.1 overs. Rahane’s 50 came off only 19 balls. CSK now have two wins in three games while MI have lost both their matches so far.

“We lost our way in the middle, did not capitalise on the start we got. It was a good pitch, 30-40 runs short and could not capitalise in the middle overs,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

“The senior guys need to step up starting with me. We know the nature of IPL, when the tournament starts we need to get some momentum and when you don’t it is tough. Just two games and all is not lost still,” added the Mumbai Indians opener.

The Mumbai skipper also credited the opposition spinners – Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner. “Got to credit their spinners, they bowled well and kept us under pressure. You need to try out different things, you need to attack and be brave,” he added.

“Things we speak in the changeroom has not worked in the middle. We know we had a very disappointing last season, but we always start afresh, even when we won the 5 trophies, we never thought we won it last year.” Mumbai Indians will next play Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 11.




Published Date: April 8, 2023 11:32 PM IST



Updated Date: April 9, 2023 12:16 AM IST







