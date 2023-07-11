Menu
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Don New Team India Jersey With Dream11 Logo Ahead of Ind-WI 1st Test; Fans React Hilariously

By: admin

Date:

.


Most fans believe that ‘Byju’s’ was better, while some feel that the Test jersey is slowly but surely turning into the ODI outfit.

Ind vs WI 1st Test

Dominica: India take on West Indies in the first Test on Wednesday at the Roseau in Dominica. With India starting hot favourites to win it, the Rohit Sharma-led side would be donning a new jersey for the series. The pictures of Indian players in the new jersey is now circulating on social space and fans are reacting. Fans are not liking the new jersey as it has ‘Dream11 – who are the lead sponsors’ logo embedded on it. Most fans believe that ‘Byju’s’ was better, while some feel that the Test jersey is slowly but surely turning into the ODI outfit.

Here are some of the comments:

The Indian team are currently training at the Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau, which isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds like the Sabina Park in Jamaica or the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds having hosted only five Tests, four ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. In fact, the last of the five Test matches at this ground was held in 2017.










Related

