Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Feature in Virender Sehwags First Five Players in Dream ODI XI

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Feature in Virender Sehwag’s First Five Players in Dream ODI XI

What would be your five five picks in a Dream ODI XI?

India legend reveals first five players picked in dream ODI XI (Image: Instagram)

Delhi: Arguably one of the finest openers to have played the game, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag picked his first five players in his Dream ODI XI. It was a surprise to see none of his contemporaries feature in that list like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni. Instead, his first five picks included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among Indians. The other two players he picked were Glen Philips and David Warner.

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

With five centuries and a whopping 648 runs at the most recent edition of the World Cup, the selection of the current India captain was an easy choice for Sehwag to make.

2. Virat Kohli (India)

Kohli’s record in ODI cricket speaks for itself, with the legendary right-hander having compiled 46 centuries throughout a glittering career. The inclusion of former teammate Kohli was yet another easy selection for Sehwag.

3. David Warner (Australia)

Warner bats in a similar style to how Sehwag used to and the Australian was an automatic choice for the former India opener to make.

4. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

One from left field here, as Sehwag opted for New Zealand hard-hitter Glenn Phillips. While Phillips is yet to play at a 50-over World Cup and has only featured in 16 ODIs for his country, Sehwag obviously saw something he liked during last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

5. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Sehwag is an unbridled fan of the India speedster and used one of his five spots on the star quick that only recently returned from injury.

Sehwag is looking forward to seeing the quintet in action during the World Cup this year and believes each player is capable of proving a match-winner on their given day.

“They are all talented players and perform well in ODI cricket and they can win the games on their own shoulders,” Sehwag noted.

“Whenever they click, their team will win.”















