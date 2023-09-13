Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Should be Rested For Asia Cup Super 4 Game vs Bangladesh, Heres WHY

Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Should be Rested For Asia Cup Super 4 Game vs Bangladesh, Here’s WHY

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah should ideally be rested for the Bangladesh game.

Asia Cup, Ind vs Ban

Colombo: The Indian cricketers have been playing non-stop cricket over the past three days in testing conditions in Colombo. First, the Rohit Sharma-led side played Pakistan over two days due to rain and then they played a competitive game against Sri Lanka. Now that India has won both the games and secured a spot for themselves in the final, one reckons – with the ODI World Cup 2023 season coming up – we could see a few players being rested for the dead-rubber against Bangladesh. So, who should be the players rested?

Rohit Sharma: He is the captain of the team and mentally goes through a lot – dealing with pressure and then his own form. Rohit is a key figure in India’s ODI scheme of things and hence he may opt to take a break for the game against Bangladesh. That will give him an opportunity to recharge his batteries ahead of the final.

Virat Kohli: With most boxes ticked, and Kohli being a important player for India, he should ideally be rested for the game against Bangladesh. He has been playing non-stop cricket and the body needs some rest. He has been batting over the past three days.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian pacer has made a comeback in the side after an injury and he has looked in top form. In the game against Pakistan, he made the new ball talk against the Pakistan openers – who were clueless. He is again an important member in India’s scheme of things and hence he could be rested.















