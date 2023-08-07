August 7, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Must For 2024 T20 World Cup, Fans After India Lose Second Consecutive Game vs West Indies

3 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Must For 2024 T20 World Cup, Fans After India Lose Second Consecutive Game vs West Indies | VIRAL TWEETS

But following India’s humiliating loss on Sunday, fans are now demanding Rohit and Virat to continue for one more season at least. 

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma captain, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, WI vs Ind, WI vs Ind highlights, WI vs Ind as it happened, WI vs Ind scorecard, India's tour of West Indies, Cricket News
Fans demand Mahirat for 2024 T20 WC. (Pic: AFP)

Guyana: Despite India having a large pool of talented cricketers, the importance of senior batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – was evident when the side faced it’s second consecutive loss against West Indies in the ongoing T20I series. The batting was not up to the mark in both the games and that is being looked at as the reason why India lost the games. With the T20 World Cup coming up in less than a year, the preparations have already begun and with the senior cricketers not featuring in this series, there are already speculations that they will not play T20I cricket anymore. But following India’s humiliating loss on Sunday, fans are now demanding Rohit and Virat to continue for one more season at least.

Here are some of the tweets after India’s loss:

Earlier, Tilak Varma (51) struck his maiden T20I half-century but Nicholas Pooran hammered a brilliant 40-ball 67 and West Indies survived a major scare, losing four wickets for two runs late, to reach 155/8 to win the match by two wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Romario Shepherd (2-28), Alzarri Joseph (2-28) and Akeal Hosein (2-29) claimed a brace of wickets each as India barely managed to reach 152/7 in 20 overs thanks to Tilak Varma, who held the innings together coming in at 76/4 and responding with a superb knock in what is only his second outing in T20I cricket.

Brief scores: India 152/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Tilak Varma 51, Hardik Pandya 24; Romario Shepherd 2-28, Alzarri Joseph 2-28, Akeal Hosein 2-29) lost to West Indies 155/8 in 18.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 67, Rovman Powell 21, Shimron Hetmyer 22, Akeal Hosein 16 not out; Hardik Pandya 3-35; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-19) by two wickets.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Meet Kashmiri Girl Who Married Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

No Marnus Labuschagne; CA Announce Preliminary 2023 ODI World Cup Squad

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Didnt; Cricketers Who Congratulated Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan on His Wedding

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Meet Kashmiri Girl Who Married Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

No Marnus Labuschagne; CA Announce Preliminary 2023 ODI World Cup Squad

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Didnt; Cricketers Who Congratulated Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan on His Wedding

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Must For 2024 T20 World Cup, Fans After India Lose Second Consecutive Game vs West Indies

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights