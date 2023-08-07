Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Must For 2024 T20 World Cup, Fans After India Lose Second Consecutive Game vs West Indies

Home

Fans demand Mahirat for 2024 T20 WC. (Pic: AFP)

Guyana: Despite India having a large pool of talented cricketers, the importance of senior batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – was evident when the side faced it’s second consecutive loss against West Indies in the ongoing T20I series. The batting was not up to the mark in both the games and that is being looked at as the reason why India lost the games. With the T20 World Cup coming up in less than a year, the preparations have already begun and with the senior cricketers not featuring in this series, there are already speculations that they will not play T20I cricket anymore. But following India’s humiliating loss on Sunday, fans are now demanding Rohit and Virat to continue for one more season at least.

Here are some of the tweets after India’s loss:

India lost back to back t20 matches against wi.. If youngsters are going to play like this, i won’t mind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing the T20i world cup 2024 for India… wishing best of luck third t20 match again wi.@ImRo45 — Saurav Thakur ❣️ (@SauravT13732990) August 6, 2023

This is the big tight slap on the face of those who are not considering Rohit and Virat for 2024 T20 World Cup 👊👊 #WIvIND #BCCI — Mayank Vavadiya (@361Mayank) August 6, 2023

i fear between all this fu*kup they will soon move to the old t20 setup which is not a bad option but rohit will also sneak in and play 2024 world cup,

virat got dragged down with him out of the t20 setup and now he will come back in shadow of virat — ekansh (@ekansh_18) August 6, 2023

Earlier, Tilak Varma (51) struck his maiden T20I half-century but Nicholas Pooran hammered a brilliant 40-ball 67 and West Indies survived a major scare, losing four wickets for two runs late, to reach 155/8 to win the match by two wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Romario Shepherd (2-28), Alzarri Joseph (2-28) and Akeal Hosein (2-29) claimed a brace of wickets each as India barely managed to reach 152/7 in 20 overs thanks to Tilak Varma, who held the innings together coming in at 76/4 and responding with a superb knock in what is only his second outing in T20I cricket.

Brief scores: India 152/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Tilak Varma 51, Hardik Pandya 24; Romario Shepherd 2-28, Alzarri Joseph 2-28, Akeal Hosein 2-29) lost to West Indies 155/8 in 18.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 67, Rovman Powell 21, Shimron Hetmyer 22, Akeal Hosein 16 not out; Hardik Pandya 3-35; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-19) by two wickets.















