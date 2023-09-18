Home

IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested For First Two ODIs; KL Rahul To Lead

Before the ICC World Cup, India will be getting three ODIs and two warm-up matches to prepare. India will open their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8.

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: Regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia, the BCCI announced on Monday. In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will be leading the side. However, the BCCI has named the World Cup-bound 15-member squad for the third ODI against Australia. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to the side for the first two ODIs.

“We want to make sure that our bench strength has got some games under their belt. We have been travelling quite a lot and a similar thing will happen in the World Cup too. We have the opportunity to test some players and checking the bench strength is important too,” Rohit said.

“It’s all in the head for players like him,” said Rohit when asked if Ashwin’s lack of game time in ODIs will be a concern.

“We are hoping Axar Patel is fit for the third encounter. R Ashwin and Washington Sundar are also included for the third ODI,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

