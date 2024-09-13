Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant lead the way as India start training for bumper Test season

India’s Test squad arrived in Chennai on Thursday and took to training in batches. The captain Rohit Sharma addressed them in a huddle and was one of the first to get out there and take a hit. He was joined by Kohli as the two of them faced a series of net bowlers on specially prepared pitches at either end of the square in the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

One had a black-soil base, with so many footmarks around the full and good length area that it almost looked scorched. The other had a red-soil base and it bore marks of selective watering; the short and good length area was pristine but everything fuller than that was roughed up. The centre wicket, though, was cordoned off and it seemed to contain a fair bit of grass. In previous years, India have tried to simulate fast-bowler friendly conditions in home Test matches to prepare for significant away tours.

Soon it was time for India’s bowlers to have their fun and Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup final in June, did not hold back. Even if it is his second skill, he was majestic charging out of the crease to loft balls straight down the ground. In the afternoon, he indulged in some light fitness work and then chatted up the bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The rookie fast bowlers had to clear a sterner workload. Yash Dayal who is being groomed with an eye towards the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later in the year, had a productive session under the eyes of both Morkel and Gambhir. Aside from his ability to provide a left-arm angle, his effort ball has a habit of hitting fairly high on the bat.

Pant provided one of the more thrilling moments of Friday’s session when he took Dayal on, after being beaten, with a remarkably casual pick-up shot off his hips. When he was in a life-threatening car crash in December 2022, the wicketkeeper was one of India’s leading batters in Test cricket. Although he has already made his return to the limited-overs format, and was part of the side that won the T20 World Cup, it will be a big moment, next Thursday, when he is back out there playing red-ball cricket.