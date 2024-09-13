Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant lead the way as India start training for bumper Test season

One had a black-soil base, with so many footmarks around the full and good length area that it almost looked scorched. The other had a red-soil base and it bore marks of selective watering; the short and good length area was pristine but everything fuller than that was roughed up. The centre wicket, though, was cordoned off and it seemed to contain a fair bit of grass. In previous years, India have tried to simulate fast-bowler friendly conditions in home Test matches to prepare for significant away tours.
Soon it was time for India’s bowlers to have their fun and Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup final in June, did not hold back. Even if it is his second skill, he was majestic charging out of the crease to loft balls straight down the ground. In the afternoon, he indulged in some light fitness work and then chatted up the bowling coach Morne Morkel.
Pant provided one of the more thrilling moments of Friday’s session when he took Dayal on, after being beaten, with a remarkably casual pick-up shot off his hips. When he was in a life-threatening car crash in December 2022, the wicketkeeper was one of India’s leading batters in Test cricket. Although he has already made his return to the limited-overs format, and was part of the side that won the T20 World Cup, it will be a big moment, next Thursday, when he is back out there playing red-ball cricket.
