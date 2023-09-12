Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Not Feature in Indias Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4 Match at Colombo

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Not Feature in India’s Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4 Match at Colombo

India’s Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4: Will Rahul Dravid be bold enough to take this call?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

Colombo: Rohit Sharma-led India ticked most boxes over the past two days in Colombo during the Asia Cup Super 4 game against arch-rivals Pakistan. It was the near-perfect game for the Indian side and that would boost their morale immensely ahead of the ODI World Cup. India beat Pakistan by 228 runs. Now that most boxes are ticked as per captain Rohit, one feels the side should rest a few players as that would help them recharge their batteries. Ideally, Rohit and Virat Kohli should not feature in the game against Sri Lanka and get some much needed rest. The Indian captain got the side off to a flier and then Kohli hit a brilliant unbeaten century.

The weather in Colombo was extremely humid as Kohli confessed in the post-match presentation, and the entire point is – who wants to risk an injury with the ODI WC round the corner?

Rohit was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the group stage game. The Indian captain came back strong in the Super 4 to hit a blazing 49 and provide the side the perfect start. Ideally, the side could look at getting Shreyas Iyer back in the side along with Suryalumar Yadav may be. Not only will this ploy test the bench strength but also give them a fair shot at cementing their spots.

Resuming their assault on Pakistan on the reserve day starting at 4:40 pm after a rain delay, India reached a mammoth 356/2, their highest score against Pakistan in ODIs.

It was down to Rahul making a stunning comeback to international cricket with a classy 111 not out off 106 balls while Kohli combined astute running between the wickets with dazzling strokeplay to hit his fourth ODI century in as many innings at the venue through an unbeaten 122 off just 94 balls.

If Sunday saw Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma pulverize the Pakistan bowling by hitting quick fifties in a 121-run opening stand, then Monday belonged to Rahul and Kohli sharing a huge 233-run stand for the third wicket, also the highest partnership by any Indian pair in its participation history in the Asia Cup.

In reply, Pakistan were nowhere in the chase as only three of their batters managed to go past 20. India’s fast bowlers were impeccable in their line and length while putting out a surreal exhibition of seam and swing bowling.

Kuldeep then came to bamboozle the batters and pick 5/25, his second fifer in ODIs, as Pakistan were restricted to just 128, with 228 runs being the highest margin of win for India against Pakistan in terms of runs.

Brief scores: India 356/2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, K.L Rahul 111 not out, Rohit Sharma 56, Shubman Gill 58; Shadab Khan 1-71, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-79) beat Pakistan 128 all out in 32 overs (Fakhar Zaman 27; Kuldeep Yadav 5-25, Shardul Thakur 1-16) by 228 runs.















