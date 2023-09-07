September 7, 2023

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Skip Practice Session Ahead Of Pakistan Blockbuster In Colombo

Team India’s star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were absent from the practice session in Colombo ahead of the Pakistan clash



Published: September 7, 2023 12:21 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian cricket team’s top stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not with the team during the practice session at the NCC Ground in Colombo ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 super-4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Both of them fell short in the previous outing and it even led to a collapse in the top 0rder. Rohit and Virat are the marquee faces of the Indian batting line-up and runs from their bats are crucial for Team India’s victory.

As per a report from RevSportz, where Rohit and Virat were missing from the practice session, names like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya attended it with the rest of the players. As for now, there’s no reason revealed on why the top two names from the Indian team were absent from the crucial practice session.

Shuffle In ICC ODI Rankings Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash

Indian batters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have reached new career-high ratings and made ground on the No.1 ranked batter in the world Babar Azam on the latest ODI Batting Rankings.

While Babar still holds a significant at the head of the ODI batter rankings, both Gill and Ishan have made inroads on the Pakistan skipper following their impressive starts to the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, states ICC.

Gill hit an unbeaten 67* during India’s must-win clash against Nepal and moved up to a career-high rating of 750 rating points as a result and third-place on the ODI batter rankings less than one month out from the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Kishan showed his class with a brilliant 82 during India’s match with Pakistan in Pallekele and was also rewarded with a new career-best mark of 624 rating points and a 12-place rise to 24th on the updated list for ODI batters.

Babar has had just one innings thus far at the Asia Cup and showed just how destructive he can be with a superb 151 against Nepal and the inspirational Pakistan skipper still holds a commanding lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings with a total of 882 rating points, it said.










