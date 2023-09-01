Home

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Together on Cusp of BIG Feat During Asia Cup 2023 Game vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: The question is – will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get to bat with each other against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli on cusp of a milestone. (Image: File Photo)

Kandy: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar in Kandy on Saturday. While the buzz around the match is palpable, there are a number of things to look forward to from an Indian point of view. Premier Indian batters – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – who have been the pillars of the team in white-ball cricket, are on the verge of a massive milestone together. The duo need two more runs to breach the 5000-run mark as a pair while batting together. If they get a chance to bat with each other, they should surely reach that feat.

Predicted India Playing XI vs PAK:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson

Ind vs Pak PREVIEW

For India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav will have to take up the mantle of dealing with Shaheen Afridi since the younger lot in Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma or Ishan Kishan may be tested to the extreme. Even the seniors will have to be at the top of their games.

Still, irrespective of the bowling power, Pakistan’s biggest advantage will be match-fit, physically and mentally, ahead of another edition of the biggest game in contemporary cricket. India will have to make do with whatever net sessions they manage and then hope that both batting and bowling are on point when the two sides meet in two days’ time.















