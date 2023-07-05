Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohlis Future And Other Things That Will be Top of New BCCI Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkars Priority

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Future And Other Things That Will be Top of New BCCI Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar’s Priority

As Agarkar takes over as the Chairman of selectors, he would have a lot on his plate that needs to be sorted.

Ajit Agarkar, Ajit Agarkar news, Ajit Agarkar age, Ajit Agarkar wickets, Ajit Agarkar records, Ajit Agarkar cricketer, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI updates, Team India, Cricket News
Ajit Agarkar becomes new Chairman of Selectors. (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as India’s new BCCI Chairman of selectors on Tuesday night. Agarkar replaced Chetan Sharma, who made an unceremonious exit in Fevruary following a TV channel’s sting operation where he was caught on camera spilling Indian dressing-room secrets. As Agarkar takes over as the Chairman of selectors, he would have a lot on his plate that needs to be sorted. So, what will be on top of his priority list?

Rohit-Kohli’s Future: Without a doubt, Rohit and Kohli are the best white-ball cricketers of the era, but with them in their mid-30s – a call is likely to be taken on their future. Will Agarkar ask Kohli and Rohit to purely focus on Tests from now on? We will find that out soon.

Domestic Plan: Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran have been performing consistently in the domestic citcuit, but are not getting picked for the national side. While this would be frustrating for the cricketers, it is interesting to see how Agarkar handles this scenario.

Hardik Becomes Permanent T20 Captain: The Gujarat Titans captain has led India in T20Is in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Now with Rohit ageing, the chances of Hardik being made the full-time captain of T20Is is on the cards.

Rahul Dravid’s Future as Coach: It has been two seasons that Rahul Dravid has taken over as the full-time coach of the Indian cricket team. But despite reaching the final of the WTC recently, India lost. India has not won an ICC title in the last 10 years and that is something Agarkar will look into.










Source link

Previous article
Mrunal Thakur is The Epitome of Hotness in Black Thigh-High Slit Dress With Deep Neckline
Next article
Ameesha Patel Revisits Her Old Jism Statement Against Bipasha Basu, Reveals Karan Johar Taunted Her
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights