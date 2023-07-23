  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdehs HeartWarming Gesture Wins Tilak Varma

admin July 23, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh’s Heart-Warming Gesture Wins Tilak Varma’s Father’s Heart

After a good show for Mumbai Indians in the last two editions, Tilak Varma received his maiden India call-up against West Indies in T20Is.

Tilak Varma, Tilak Varma in IPL, Tilak Varma for Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma in Indian Premier league, Tilak Varma stats in IPL, Tilak Varma in IPL 2023, Rohit sharma Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians, Indian premier league, India vs West Indies,
Tilak Varma poses with his family before leaving for West Indies tour. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is the new talk in town after the left-hander received his maiden India call-up for the T20Is against West Indies following his consistent performances in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of his possible debut in the Windies, Tilak’s father revealed how the generosity shown by Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s visit to their house won everyone’s hearts. Incidentally, Tilak plays under Rohit’s captaincy in the Mumbai Indians.

“Rohit Sharma and Ritika visited our house earlier. Ritika was sitting on the floor. I asked her to sit on the bench, but she said if I sit on the bench, it’ll be your house. If I sit on the floor, it’ll be our house. They both were very kind,” said Varma’s father.

Meanwhile, Varma has reached the Caribbean along with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Umran Malik for the white-ball series. India are currently leading 1-0 in the ongoing Test series. Following the Test series, India will be playing three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies.

Post West Indies series, India will travel to Ireland for three T20Is. With the BCCI likely to send a second-string team to Ireland, Varma could also be in the flight to the Irish land. As per reports, BCCI is likely to rest the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya in the series against Ireland.

The Ireland series could also see a potential comeback of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are under recovery at the National Cricket Academy due to respective injuries.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Live Streaming Details, When And Where To Watch

Home Sports Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details, When And Where To Watch The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is set to […]

July 5, 2023 0 2 min read

MS Dhoni Providing Knee Injury Update to Random Fan Goes VIRAL

Home Sports MS Dhoni Provides Knee Injury Update to Random Fan; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH While Dhoni was walking inside the airport, a fan […]

July 10, 2023 0 1 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways With Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar Ahead Of IPL 2024

Home Sports Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways With Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar Ahead Of IPL 2024 After failing to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, […]

July 16, 2023 0 1 min read

Ashish Raman Sethi Becomes The First Indian Boxing Star To Win The Bangla Stadium Boxing Championship

Home Sports Ashish Raman Sethi Becomes The First Indian Boxing Star To Win The Bangla Stadium Boxing Championship Bangla Boxing Stadium is a prominent Muay […]

July 18, 2023 0 3 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights