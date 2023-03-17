Rohit Sharmas Dance Video From Brother-in-Laws Wedding Goes VIRAL Ahead of Ind-Aus 1st ODI

Home

Rohit Sharma’s Dance Video From Brother-in-Law’s Marriage Goes VIRAL Ahead of Ind-Aus 1st ODI

Ind vs Aus: A clip surfaced from the wedding that took place on Thursday night where Rohit can be seen dancing on the stage with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit Sharma Dance Video

Mumbai: India’s regular cricket team captain Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the side for the opening ODI against Australia at the Wankhede stadium on Friday due to personal engagements. Rohit, who is arguably the best white-ball player of the generation, is set to miss the opening ODI to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding. A clip surfaced from the wedding that took place on Thursday night where Rohit can be seen dancing on the stage with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit flaunts his dance moves and fans are loving it. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Rohit Sharma’s dance at his brother-in-law’s marriage. pic.twitter.com/TTqalgeQH2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2023

Rohit would return as the captain for the last two ODIs.

Meanwhile, India are going into the first ODI without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the match due to family commitments. In his absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has led the T20 squad admirably, will discharge the duties, getting another chance to establish himself as the frontrunner to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma.

The hosts suffered a big blow as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire series due to a back injury he suffered during the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Though the team goes into another series without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the presence of Mohd Shami and Mohd Siraj, both of whom had a good Test series against Australia, along with youngster Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and skipper Hardik Pandya give the selectors test the pace department once again on the road to World Cup selection.











