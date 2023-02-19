Rohit Sharmas Men Visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya After Thrashing Australia In 2nd Test

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma’s Men Visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya After Thrashing Australia In 2nd Test | See PICS

India lead the four-match Test series in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-0 . India had won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs inside three days.

Rohit Sharma looks at a sculpture at PM Sangrahalaya on Sunday. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: After a thumping win over Australia in the second Test inside three days, the Indian team led by captain Rohit Sharma visited Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in the Capital on Sunday. India had crushed the Australians inside three days too in the first Test in Nagpur.

A trip to cherish! #TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence. @PMOIndia Stay tuned for the video🎥. pic.twitter.com/NsUT2wWseW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

“#TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence. @PMOIndia,” BCCI captioned the tweet.

India came to the Capital on the back of a thumping first Test win at Nagpur. At Feroz Shah Kotla, India restricted Australia to 263 in the first innings before scoring 262 in reply, thanks to the century stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

However, Australia’s meek surrender in the second innings surprised many as the visitors crumbled in front of Ravindra Jadeja’s off-spin to be all out for just 115 runs . India won the game by eight wickets.











