Rohit Sharmas Response to Virat Kohli Chants, Smashes Naveen-ul-Haq For Six During LSG vs MI IPL Match

Rohit Sharma’s Response to ‘Virat Kohli’ Chants, Smashes Naveen-ul-Haq For Six During LSG vs MI IPL Match | WATCH

Rohit reaction to ‘Kohli’ chant (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been facing the heat from Virat Kohli fans after he got into a verbal duel with the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. After that match between RCB and LSG, Naveen has been getting mocked by crowds. Tuesday was nothing different when Lucknow took on Mumbai. Fans started chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ when Naveen-ul-Haq was bowling to MI captain Rohit Sharma. It was during the second over during the MI chase when Naveen had the ball in his hand and he bowled to Rohit. The MI captain hit Naveen for a six amid ‘Kohli–Kohli’ chants.

Here is the clip:

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan made a fine comeback from a long injury lay-off as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs off the final over against the destructive Tim David to hand Lucknow Super Giants a five-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Marcus Stoinis flaunted his raw power on way to an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls as LSG recovered from a poor start to post 177 for three after Mumbai opted to bowl.

Mumbai were on course for a comfortable win but fluffed the chase in the second half of the innings to end with 172 for five in 20 overs. Mohsin, who missed the whole of domestic season due to a shoulder injury, helped LSG take a major step towards a top-four finish by holding nerve in the final over. Mumbai too remain in contention for a play-off spot despite the loss.















