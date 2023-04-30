Rohit Sharmas Wife Ritikas HILARIOUS Response to Yuzvendra Chahals Birthday Wish Goes VIRAL

Home

Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika’s HILARIOUS Response to Yuzvendra Chahal’s Birthday Wish Goes VIRAL

Rohit Sharma Birthday: It was Chahal’s heartwarming post that made the news and dominated social media on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma Birthday (Image: Instagram and Twitter Screengrab)

Mumbai: It is no secret that Rohit Sharma and his family are close to Yuzvendra Chahal. Their social media handles and interactions are proof of that. Rohit turned 36 and on the occasion of his birthday, fans and cricketers wished him. But it was Chahal’s heartwarming post that made the news and dominated social media on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika bhabhi,” Chahal captioned his post.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was quick to spot Chahal’s tweet and she then responded to it hilariously. Ritika jokingly asked accused Chahal of stealing her husband and her caption.

Here is Ritika’s response:

Rohit has entertained and mesmerised audiences worldwide with his classy strokeplay and calm mindset while batting or captaining his side. He is among the best players of Pull shot in the game, often employing it during powerplay overs in white-ball cricket. But there is also a patient and determined side of him visible when he dons the white colours. This versatility makes him a perfect all-format batter of the modern era.

Rohit made his international cricket debut in 2007. He impressed in his first high-profile outing of that year, the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. He scored 88 runs in three matches and stayed unbeaten in all three games. He started off with a fifty against Ireland and provided a valuable contribution to his side’s win with a 16-ball 30* against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.











